'True Lies': Helen Tests Harry's Patience in Exclusive Clip

True Lies is back with more bickering between Harry and Helen Tasker in the next new episode. In an exclusive clip shared with PopCulture.com, Helen tests Harry's patience when he learns that his lucky knife is not where he expects it to be. The scene is featured in the April 5 episode "Working Vacation," airing at 10 p.m. ET.

At the beginning of the scene, Harry noticed that his lucky knife was missing from his Omega gun safe. Helen reminded him that he technically isn't supposed to put a knife in there, and he asked him to check his sock draw. Before he checked, Harry reminded Helen that he has been a spy for a long time, and likes organizing things his own way. She responded by ribbing his IKEA-building skills and told him to look in his junk drawer. "Helen, my lucky knife is not junk," he told her.

The scene comes up early in "Working Vacation," with the entire Tasker family packing up for a trip to Mexico. Harry told his family that the trip is part of an annual computer sales retreat, but Helen figures out quickly that it is really a cover for a spy mission. The seemingly simple mission goes sideways when a notorious spy hunter tries to capture Omega Sector spies. Meanwhile, Henry and Helen's children Dana and Jake go missing! The episode was directed by Ryan Zaragoza and written by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard.

True Lies was created by Matt Nix and is inspired by James Cameron's 1994 film, which in turn was based on the 1991 French film La Totale!. Steve Howey (Shameless) stars as Harry, an international spy whose job as a computer consultant is his cover. Ginger Gonzaga (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) plays his wife, Helen, who soon discovers her husband's real job. Mike O'Gorman, Erica Hernandez, Annabella Didion, Lucas Jaye, and Omar Miller also star.

Although CBS has not renewed True Lies for a second season yet, Gonzaga and Howey have high hopes for the future. In a recent PopCulture.com interview, Gonzaga noted that her character isn't as skilled at fighting, but that could change in future seasons. "Howey just comes with that skillset in spades," Gonzaga told us. "He's actually, he's excellent at it. He's not just some physical person that knows how to fight. He's excellent at action. And for this season, Helen is learning. So I'm mining a lot of comedy from her lack of knowledge in that department or over-eagerness when she gets to do it."

True Lies airs on CBS Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET. Episodes are also streaming on Paramount+.