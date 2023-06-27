Trevor Noah's Has Big Project Lined Up After 'The Daily Show' Exit

Trevor Noah is already making moves following his departure from The Daily Show. According to Deadline, Noah will host Amazon's first South African original series, LOL: Last One Laughing. The show, which is a remake of an established format, will launch in 2024.

LOL: Last One Laughing, which has already been adapted in more than 20 countries including Germany and Australia, will see 10 comedians and entertainers competing. The show puts all of the comedians in one location with the goal being who can keep a straight face the longest. Throughout the course of the competition, every comedian who laughs at another's joke or bit will find themselves getting the boot. The winner of LOL: Last One Laughing's South African version will get the grand prize of R1 million, which will go to their charity of choice.

"I'm excited to be back home to host Prime Video's first South African original, LOL: Last One Laughing, and to have a chance to connect with my home audience," Noah said about this project. "I am equally delighted for the opportunity to be working alongside my fellow home-grown comedy stars on a show that not only entertains but gives back to the South African production and charity communities." Ned Mitchell, head of Africa and Middle East Originals for Prime Video, also released a statement about the news.

"We are delighted to be announcing Trevor's momentous return home to South Africa as the host of Prime Video's first South African original, LOL: Last One Laughing," Mitchell said. "Comedy, in all its forms, shines among South Africa's most valuable treasures. Together with an A-list roster of this country's incredible home-grown comedic talent competing for a great charitable cause, Trevor and Prime Video are demonstrating the depth of our shared ambition to invest and elevate the very best of South Africa for audiences locally and around the world."

This is a new endeavor for Noah, who announced his departure from The Daily Show back in September 2022. After seven years of hosting the program, his last episode aired in December. At the time, he told the audience, "Every seat that's ever been filled to watch something that I'm doing, I always appreciate it. Thank you to the people who watch, the people who share the clips. Everyone who's ever had an opinion."