‘Tracker’ Promotes Chris Lee to Series Regular

Tracker is expanding its series regular cast.

Deadline reports that Chris Lee has been promoted to series regular.

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Lee joined the hit CBS drama in the second season as Colter’s friend and tech whiz Randy, the cousin of Eric Graise’s Bobby. His promotion comes after Graise departed Tracker ahead of the third season, along with Abby McEnany, leaving Justin Hartley and Fiona Renee as the only two in the series regular cast.

Pictured: Chris Lee as Randy. Photo: Darko Sikman/CBS

Lee is being upped to series regular during the current third season, so fans will be able to expect much more of him as the season continues. Tracker was renewed for Season 4 in January, so there will be even more of Randy to come.

Prior to his role on Tracker, Lee recurred on The Chi as Hannibal and starred in The CW’s Legacies as Kaleb Hawkins from 2018 to 2022. Additional credits include Single Car Crashes, Play Dead, Back to Lyla, On the Verge, Scream: The TV Series, S.W.A.T., and Empire. He also appeared on two episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway? in 2020 and 2024. For the stage, Lee originated the role of Knuck in Alicia Keys’ Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen. He also played the dual role of Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette in the national tour of Hamilton.

Pictured: Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Chris Lee as Randy. Photo: Darko Sikman/CBS

In Season 3 of Tracker, which premiered in October, “Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family’s history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards.”

Tracker continues to be one of CBS’ highest-rated shows, bringing in 14.4 million Live+7-day multiplatform viewers for its midseason premiere on March 1. It came in just behind Sunday partner Marshals, which was renewed for a second season just two episodes in. New episodes of Tracker air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. As of now, it’s unknown when Season 4 will premiere, but more information on that front will likely be announced in the coming months, possibly even in the coming weeks. At the very least, fans will be looking forward to much more of Randy with Chris Lee’s promotion.