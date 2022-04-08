Tour the 'Dallas' TV Show Mansion Selling for $12.9M
The North Dallas mansion that defined Texas wealth and oil money on the hit primetime soap opera Dallas during the 1980s is now up for sale. The home, located in the Preston Hollow neighborhood, was used for interiors to show the opulent lifestyle of Larry Hagman's J.R. Ewing. It is priced at $12.95 million. Thanks to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Dallas fans can get a tour of the mansion without traveling to Texas.
Dallas debuted on CBS in April 1978 and became a cultural obsession during the 1980s. The show famously featured cliffhangers, the most well-known being the "Who shot J.R.?" mystery. It became a phenomenon and helped popularize cliffhangers on television. The shooting happened in the Season 3 finale, "A House Divided," and the mystery was finally answered in the Season 4 episode "Who Done It." It's estimated that between 83 million and 90 million Americans watched "Who Done It," which is still the second-highest Nielsen rated episode in U.S. history. Only the 1983 M*A*S*H finale has a higher rating. All 14 seasons of Dallas are available to stream for free on Amazon's IMDb TV platform.
In 2012, Warner Bros. Television produced a reboot for TNT, also titled Dallas. The new series was not as successful as the original. It ended in 2014 after just three seasons.
Scroll on to check out photos of the incredible North Dallas mansion used in the original Dallas series.
The incredible exterior
The Georgian estate covers 10,341-square feet and sits on 4.3 acres. It was built in 1939.
Ornate living room with fire place
Residents can spread out in the mansion with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Each room is filled with intricate and elegant detail.
Calming living spaces for gatherings
There is a large formal living room and dining room. There's also a chef's kitchen with another dining area. The larger bedrooms have their living areas.
Entertain in the billiards room
Thanks to a billiards room, media room, and wet bar, the next owner will have no trouble entertaining guests. You can even use a high-speed elevator to travel between floors.
Pool and spa in the huge backyard
Outside, you can find a tennis court, pool, spa, a creek-side terrace, fire pit, and a stand-alone exercise building. In other words, you can do plenty of activities without even leaving the property.
Chef's kitchen has plenty of space to prepare meals
The home underwent significant updates in 2003. Famous residents in the neighborhood include Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and former President George W. Bush. The late financier T. Boone Pickens also lived in the area. Allie Beth Allman of Allie Beth Allman & Associates is the listing agent for the mansion.