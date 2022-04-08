Tour the 'Dallas' TV Show Mansion Selling for $12.9M

The North Dallas mansion that defined Texas wealth and oil money on the hit primetime soap opera Dallas during the 1980s is now up for sale. The home, located in the Preston Hollow neighborhood, was used for interiors to show the opulent lifestyle of Larry Hagman's J.R. Ewing. It is priced at $12.95 million. Thanks to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Dallas fans can get a tour of the mansion without traveling to Texas.

Dallas debuted on CBS in April 1978 and became a cultural obsession during the 1980s. The show famously featured cliffhangers, the most well-known being the "Who shot J.R.?" mystery. It became a phenomenon and helped popularize cliffhangers on television. The shooting happened in the Season 3 finale, "A House Divided," and the mystery was finally answered in the Season 4 episode "Who Done It." It's estimated that between 83 million and 90 million Americans watched "Who Done It," which is still the second-highest Nielsen rated episode in U.S. history. Only the 1983 M*A*S*H finale has a higher rating. All 14 seasons of Dallas are available to stream for free on Amazon's IMDb TV platform.

In 2012, Warner Bros. Television produced a reboot for TNT, also titled Dallas. The new series was not as successful as the original. It ended in 2014 after just three seasons.

Scroll on to check out photos of the incredible North Dallas mansion used in the original Dallas series.