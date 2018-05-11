See the Top 5 ‘American Idol’ Contestants Meet Carrie Underwood

The reboot of American Idol has officially named its top five contestants, and the lucky few are getting some help from someone who knows a thing or two about appearing on the show — Carrie Underwood.

Underwood won the show’s fourth season in 2005 and has gone on to become one of the biggest stars in country music, making her the perfect choice to mentor the show’s final contestants. On Sunday’s episode, the final five will perform songs from Underwood’s catalog following a mentoring session with the star in Nashville.

Scroll through to see the excited hopefuls with Underwood during their surprise trip to Music City.

Gabby Barrett

Of meeting Underwood, Barrett said, “Holy. Monkeys. What. The.”

Cade Foehner

Foehner “was “trying to convince myself not to freak out” when he met @carrieunderwood,” according to the show’s caption.

Caleb Lee Hutchinson

In a similar fashion, Hutchinson was “trying not to pass out” upon meeting the mom of one.

“We have had amazing mentors before, but we haven’t been able to sing songs to the person who made them famous,” he told Taste of Country. “It’s such a cool opportunity to ask questions about the songs that she knows so well. I can tell you both of my songs are showing whole new sides of me.”

Maddie Poppe

“My heart was pounding so fast!” Poppe said of meeting the country star.

Michael J. Woodard

Woodard gushed over Underwood, saying “She is GORGEOUS. She is amazing. She is great.”

In addition to her work as a mentor, Underwood will also perform her new single “Cry Pretty” during Sunday’s show.

