Who Is Hosting the Tony Awards 2018

The 72nd Tony Awards show honors the best of Broadway and promises to be full of memorable performances with singers Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles hosting. The ceremony airs Sunday, June 10 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The Tony Awards honor shows that opened during the 2017-2018 Broadway season. The casts of the new musicals The Band’s Visit, Frozen, Mean Girls, Once On This Island, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical will perform. The casts for the new productions of Carousel and My Fair Lady will also take the stage.

Bruce Springsteen is also scheduled to perform and will receive a Special Tony Award for his one-man show Springsteen on Broadway.

There will also be a special performance from the cast of Dear Evan Hansen, which won last years’ Best Musical Tony and five other awards.

The star-studded list of presenters includes Uzo Aduba, Matt Bomer, Christine Baranski, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Melissa Benoist, Erich Bergen, Rachel Bloom, Rachel Brosnahan, Tituss Burgess, Claire Danes, Jeff Daniels, Robert De Niro, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tina Fey, James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Jackson, Billy Joel, John Leguizamo, Patti LuPone, Tatiana Maslany, Katharine McPhee, Matthew Morrison, Leslie Odom Jr., Kelli O’Hara, Jim Parsons, Bernadette Peters, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Amy Schumer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ming-Na Wen, Kerry Washington and Marissa Jaret Winokur.

This year’s most-nominated shows are the musicals Mean Girls and Spongebob Squarepants with 12 each. They are both competing against The Band’s Visit and Frozen for Best Musical.

The new production of Angels In America starring Andrew Garfield was the most nominated play with 11.

Harry Potter fans will want to tune in because Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is up for 10 awards, including Best Play. The other nominees for Best Play are The Children, Farinelli and the King, Junk and Latin History for Morons.

The nominees for Best Musical Revival are Carousel, My Fair Lady and Once On This Island. The Best Play Revival nominees are Angels in America, Three Tall Women, The Iceman Cometh, Lobby Hero and Travesties.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are also up for Tonys this year. Denzel Washington was nominated for The Iceman Cometh, Amy Schumer nabbed a nod for Meteor Shower and Garfield was nominated for Angels in America.

Tina Fey, best known for her work on Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock, was nominated for Best Book of a Musical for Mean Girls, based on the screenplay she wrote.

Andrew Lloyd-Weber and Chita Rivera are receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards. John Leguizamo will also receive a special Tony for his show Latin History for Morons.

According to NPR, Melody Herzfeld, a teacher who saved 65 students during the February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, will receive a Tony Award for Education.

Photo credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS