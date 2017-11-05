‘Tonight Show’ Tapings Cancelled After Death of Jimmy Fallon’s Mother

Repeats of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will air next week after Fallon’s mother Gloria died on Friday.

NBC said Saturday all tapings for the week of Nov. 6 were cancelled.

“On behalf of everyone at NBC, we extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss,” NBC said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to Jimmy and everyone else whose lives were so touched by Gloria Fallon’s love, kindness and support.”

The Tonight Show‘s Nov. 3 taping was cancelled due to a “private family member.” A day later, Fallon’s representative issued a statement confirming his mother’s death.

“Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday,” the rep told Entertainment Tonight. “Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time.”

Fallon’s mother was 68 years old. She is survived by his father, James W. Fallon, the comedian, and her daughter, also named Gloria.

Fallon said in a 1999 New York Magazine profile that they met in high school in Brooklyn. After a brief period as a nun, her mother began dating his father.

“My dad was in Vietnam, and he was in a doo-wop group. My mom was like a total square; she wasn’t allowed to leave her stoop in Brooklyn,” Fallon said in 1999. “She was a nun for about a month, but then she was like, ‘You know what? I didn’t get the calling!’ Ha! When did Sound of Music come out? I think there was like a thing where everyone wanted to be a nun.”