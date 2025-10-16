Tom Cruise Makes Surprise Appearance on CBS Show Set

Tom Cruise paid the cast and crew of a CBS series a surprise visit.

The Top Gun actor dropped by the set of NCIS: Origins while on the Paramount Studios lot in Los Angeles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The official NCIS Instagram account shared a photo of Cruise with cast members Austin Stowell, Daniel Lee Bellomy, Caleb Foote, and Tyla Abercrumbie. Co-creator and EP David J. North shared additional photos and even a video to his own Instagram page, revealing that Cruise stopped by “yesterday to hang out and show some much support to our show and the entire @ncisverse.” He also shared that he and fellow co-creator Gina Lucita Monreal took their inspiration from the bar in Top Gun when they “dreamt up our bar, Daly’s. So we were stoked he approved lol. Thanks for all the advice and the love, Tom.”

It’s unknown what Cruise was doing at Paramount Studios or what kind of project it was for, but regardless, it must have been quite the surprise for everyone at Origins. And what a full circle for North due to the inspiration he took from Top Gun. Young Gibbs actor Stowell reposted a photo on his Instagram Stories, originally posted by North, of him and Cruise with the caption, “Gibbs & Hunt, NCIS: Impossible,” referencing Cruise’s iconic character Ethan Hunt from the Mission: Impossible films.

Austin Stowell Instagram Stories

Meanwhile, NCIS: Origins kicked off its second season on Tuesday, and it was as action-filled as ever. The series revealed that Mariel Molino’s Lala Dominguez did not die in the car accident, but she will be going through a lot of therapy, both mentally and physically, to move forward from what happened. Additionally, Season 2 of the prequel will see the series crossing over with mothership NCIS for a special event next month, with a case spanning decades, and there is no telling what will come from it.

It’s likely that Tom Cruise showing up to the NCIS: Origins set won’t be the only surprise for the cast, crew, and fans as Season 2 continues, and there will be a lot more to look forward to. New episodes of NCIS: Origins air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS as part of the network’s new NCIS Tuesday, which also includes NCIS and NCIS: Sydney. All episodes are streaming on Paramount+.