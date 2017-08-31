Watch: Todd Chrisley Shares Sneak Peek of New ‘According to Chrisley’ Talk Show

Earlier this month, Todd Chrisley revealed he is getting his own talk show, According to Chrisley.

Now, he is sharing a sneak peek at his upcoming half-hour show, which will air after new episodes of Chrisley Knows Best this fall.

In the sneak peek, Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley interview people on the streets, asking one couple about the craziest place they had sex. Chrisley’s mom Faye and son Chase also make an appearance.

Chrisley will talk about marriage, parenting, sex and relationship with his viewers. Each episode will feature a memory of the Chrisley family and a celebrity guest. Confirmed guests include Ali Landry, Chris Jericho, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Erika Jayne, Metta World Peace, Jason George, Nicole Sullivan, Christina Milian, Carmen Electra and Heather Dubrow and husband Dr. Terry Dubrow of E!’s Botched.

Chrisley Knows Best returns Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. on USA Network, followed by According to Chrisley.