‘Today’ Show: Sheinelle Jones Reveals Sweet Gesture Al Roker Made While Her Husband Was in Hospice

Sheinelle Jones’ TODAY show colleagues made sure to support her in her time of need.

After the death of her husband, Uche Ojeh, due to glioblastoma in May, Jones returned to the NBC show Friday. Upon reuniting with her colleagues, the third hour co-host revealed just how much she appreciated their kind gestures over the past few months, which included food delivery from none other than Al Roker.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I mean this guy [Al Roker] bringing breakfast sandwiches to my kids while they’re in hospice,” Jones, who is mother to son Kayin, 16, and twins Clara and Uche, 13, recalled, adding that Jenna Bush Hager had sent “sweet treats” for her children as well.

TODAY — Pictured: Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones on Monday, December 18, 2023 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

“This one [Savannah Guthrie] from [Ojeh’s] first surgery, praying with us before he was whisked away to his last moments,” she continued, “This one [Craig Melvin], I read all the text messages, the scripture, the praise and worship. This one, [Dylan Dreyer] talking me off a cliff in hospice.”

“You guys have been my oxygen,” Jones told her colleagues. Guthrie responded, “I hope you felt how missed you were. It is just not the same without you, Sheinelle. You’re the heartbeat.”

Roker agreed that TODAY fans everywhere were missing Jones. “So many people came up and said how much they missed you. And we missed you because we didn’t feel complete here,” he said. “You are a part of our family. We each have our own reasons why we missed you.”

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NAACP LDF)

Melvin added that over the past several months, he and his colleagues were asked about Jones’ well-being wherever they went. “How’s Sheinelle? When’s Sheinelle [coming back]? How’s she doing?’” he recalled, adding, “But what I also found is, people would come up and share their stories of grief.”

“I sent you a picture of a guy from the train who came up and he was like, ‘I lost my partner six months ago to brain cancer and just tell Sheinelle that I’m praying for her, I’m with her,’” Melvin continued. “And I think you coming back sends a message to everyone who’s lost someone or who’s been through something. Everyone who’s had to deal with grief — and that’s all of us. That you can come back. You put one foot in front of the other every day. The folks who are watching and listening right now, a lot of them can relate to you on a different level now.”