'Today' Show Anchors Can't Stop Laughing at Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie Working out on Vibrating Plate Live on Air

The Today Show descended into hysterical laughter on Wednesday when Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie tried using a vibration plate for exercise. The show was visited by fitness expert Stephanie Mansour who talked about New Year's fitness goals and how to stay consistent with them. For those wondering if they have the right equipment for their new routine, Mansour had plenty of new gadgets to demo, but the AXV Vibration Plate seemed to stand above the rest.

The vibration plate idea is to "amp up your body-weight exercises (like push-ups and squats)," recruiting more muscles and forcing your body to fight against the vibrations. It can also aid in recovery through massage and can increase blood flow which will help alleviate stiff joints. However, Mansour had some trouble listing all these benefits over the raucous laughter of Melvin, Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Carson Daly.

Laughs and a workout: what could be better? @craigmelvin and @savannahguthrie tried out the vibration plate and it was a whole experience! 😂 pic.twitter.com/v3hlKlldxq — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 18, 2023

Melvin himself was wary enough as he first stepped up on the device, though that quickly turned into appreciative laughter. At the same time, the other anchors began shouting out quips. When Mansour said that his muscles were working much harder this way, Daly added: "It's not just his muscles working," which made Guthrie double over in laughter.

"Whoa, you should see it from behind!" added Roker who was standing on the opposite side of Melvin. Daly added: "I can hear his spare change!"

As Mansour continued to turn the vibration up, Melvin clearly began to struggle. Finally, he stepped off the machine and invited his co-stars to try it. Guthrie was the first to take him up on it, and she was laughing immediately. All in all, none of the hosts seemed convinced that this kind of machine would be worth purchasing.

The other products in the segment were a bit more straightforward. Mansour showed off wearable wrist and ankle weights, pilates equipment, yoga equipment, dumbbells and barbells. She also displayed equipment for athletic recovery, including massage tools and sauna suits. Of course, wearable fitness trackers are also helpful for many activities.

The Today Show is on a fun streak right now, and fans are ecstatic to see the whole cast back together at last after Roker's extended medical leave. Many commenters on this video remarked that this was exactly the kind of content that gets their morning off to a good start. The show airs on weekdays at 7 a.m. ET on NBC. The show airs on weekdays at 7 a.m. ET on NBC.