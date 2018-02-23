Watch ‘Today’ Hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Fall Multiple Times During Olympic Ski Lessons

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie tried out one of the winter sports they’ve been reporting on for the 2018 Winter Olympics on Wednesday, and found that it was even harder than it looks.

The Today Show co-anchors got a ski lesson from Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy on the air. The pair had a hard time keeping their feet at all, let alone putting on a world-class performance.

Before they began, Kotb confessed that she’s only tried skiing once before. Guthrie had her beat, saying that she’s never been on skis before in her life. The two of them proved they weren’t lying as Kotb fell directly into the snow while just trying to get off the ski lift.

Trying his best to be a good teacher, Kenworthy taught the journalists “the pizza” trick — where athletes touch the tips of their skis together to make the shape of a pizza slice. Even with this pro athlete advice, Guthrie had a difficult time trying to get down a small slope. After a while, Kenworthy made the “executive decision” to give the anchor a piggy back ride down the mountain.

Kotb and Guthrie posted about the experience on Instagram as well, with Guthrie tagging one post “ski fail,” and Kotb writing simply “pizza.”

Kenworthy has been the subject of debate and celebration throughout this year’s Olympic coverage, as he’s been open about his sexuality and affectionate on camera with his partner. TV cameras caught Kenworthy kissing boyfriend Matthew Wilkas on Monday, and the audience flew into a frenzy.

Kenworthy, who is far from shy with fans on social media, posted about the kiss on Instagram and Twitter.

“Didn’t realize this moment was being filmed yesterday but I’m so happy that it was,” he wrote. “My childhood self would never have dreamed of seeing a gay kiss on TV at the Olympics but for the first time ever a kid watching at home CAN! Love is love is love. Also, shouts to @rightordoyle for being the third wheel of the century. Love you boo!”