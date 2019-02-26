‘Today’ Show Fans Flood Jenna Bush Hager With Support as She’s Announced as Kathie Lee Gifford’s Replacement

Today show fans are flooding Jenna Bush Hager with support, following the announcement that she will replace Kathie Lee Gifford on the show’s fourth hour.

While Hager has not yet posted about the big news on her Instagram account, fans have been posting congratulatory comments on her most recent photo, which is of her and her twin sister Barbara.

“SO happy for you! Just saw the announcement on the Today show. Adore you and your sweet personality. You just shine from the inside. ❤️ (and I loooove that blue on you!),” one follower wrote.

Sister. Sister. (Grey track suit non optional!)

“CONGRATS JENNA it’s gonna be great to know you will be making my mornings so much fun!!!! HAVE A GREAT SHOW!!!” another person said.

“Just saw the news! So excited about you in the 4th hour!! Lovvvve your true spirit and spunk and sincere heart!!! Congrats!! Tell ya mom and dad hi! Love them!” someone else exclaimed

“Eeekkkkk congrats!!! Just saw the headline! You got the job! All my friends and I were rooting for you!!!” one other user commented.

Regarding her new role on Today, Hager opened up to PEOPLE and told the outlet that she is very excited about the opportunity.

“I’m so excited, I can’t believe it. It feels organic and it feels right. It just feels like the right time for me,” she said. “I’ve been the fill-in which is a fun position to be because there’s no pressure but you could just have a blast. So, to take it to the next level is awe-inducing.”

Hager’s co-host Hoda Kotb also spoke about the former First Daughter’s new position on Today, calling her “the perfect fit.”

“Being around Jenna is like being around the most real person. She says exactly what she thinks and believes and there’s something about her that makes you do two things. You lean in because you want to know more and also you kind of weirdly tell her your secrets and you’re like ‘Oh my God, I just blurted all that out!’” Kotb exclusively told PEOPLE.

“She has this thing that’s special. I know that people try to have it but I think you’re born with it. And Jenna has it and it’s the thing that makes her laugh at herself when she spills coffee on herself. It’s the way that she makes other moms feel good enough because she explains how she’s had the worst day ever and puts it out there.”

Today airs weekdays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on NBC. Gifford will reportedly remain on until April.