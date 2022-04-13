'Today Show' Co-Host Hoda Kotb Explains Jenna Bush Hager's Absence From NBC Morning Show

✖

Jenna Bush Hager has been missing in action from the Today Show as of late. During Wednesday's show, Hoda Kotb explained why Hager hasn't appeared on the show, per PEOPLE. Kotb shared that her co-host has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Kotb, who spoke about Hager's absence on the Today Show, her co-host's entire family has contracted COVID-19. Even though she's dealing with the illness, Kotb said that Hager is "doing great." She added, "Her whole family has it. You know how it is, everyone gets it, they quarantine, and then 5 days later, everything's going to be just fine. I talked to her on the phone, she's great, she's feeling good."

Hours after the episode aired, Hager took to her Instagram Story to share an update about her diagnosis. She posted a selfie, which she captioned, "This is the face of a COVID+ mama. We are all isolating and feeling super grateful for the vaccine and my darling babes." Hager shares three children — daughters Mila, 8, and Poppy, 6, and son Hal, 2 — with her husband Henry Hager.

Hager's COVID-19 diagnosis comes a couple of months after Kotb battled the illness. In January, Kotb tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, Hager was the one to share the news with viewers. She explained, "Like so many others, she tested positive for COVID. I texted with her this morning. She's doing totally fine, and she'll be back here pretty soon." Following the announcement, Kotb offered an update on social media. Alongside a photo of her snow-filled view, she wrote that she was "feeling good.. sipping tea.. marveling at all of this."

Hager has been a part of the Today Show family for years. But, she officially started to co-host Today Show with Hoda and Jenna three years ago. She joined the program after Kathie Lee Gifford's departure. Kotb and Hager's three-year anniversary as co-hosts came in April, days before the mom-of-three was forced to isolate herself amid her COVID-19 battle. On Instagram, the pair acknowledged the milestone by writing, "Today marks [three] whole years since we started Hoda and Jenna. We are so grateful for all of the laughs, fun and inspiring conversations. Thank YOU for following along and supporting us, too."