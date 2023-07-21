'Tiny Toons Looniversity' Unveils Revamped Theme Song





Tiny Toons is making a big comeback and has a new theme song. At San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, Tiny Toons Looniversity released the official theme song of the upcoming animated series which debuts this fall on the Cartoon Network and Max. The song is similar to Tiny Toon Adventures but leans more towards the Looniversity, which is the focus of the rebooted series.

As the synopsis states, Tiny Toons Looniversity is a "half-hour animated comedy series from Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Rebooting the classic Tiny Toon Adventures show for a new generation, the series follows Babs, Buster, and their new friends Hamton, Plucky and Sweetie to Acme Looniversity, the premier institution of higher hijinks learning. While enrolled, they form long-lasting friendships and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes."

The voice cast of the new series includes Eric Bauza as Buster, Daffy, and Gossamer, Ashleigh Hairston as Babs, David Errigo Jr. as Hamton J. Pig and Plucky, and Tessa Netting as Sweety. Tiny Toons Looniveristy also features Tiny Toon Adventures alumni Jeff Bergman, Bob Bergen, Candi Milo, and Cree Summer, who reprise their roles as Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Dean Granny, and Elmyra, respectively. Bergman also voices Sylvester and Foghorn Leghorn, and Milo also voices Witch Hazel. Looney Tunes veteran actor Fred Tatasciore voices Taz and Yosemite Sam.

"Tiny Toons Looniversity will capture all the clever, subversive and smart humor that made Tiny Toon Adventures such a standout series," Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC), said in a statement, per ComicBook.com. "Fans old and new will love to laugh at and with these characters all over again."

"For many kids, Tiny Toons was their introduction to the world of Looney Tunes and, over time, Buster, Babs, Plucky and all the characters grew to be just as beloved by an entirely new generation," Register added. "The continuation of our great creative partnership with Amblin Television will bring these characters back for fans of all ages to enjoy." Tiny Toon Adventures originally ran in syndication from Sept. 14, 1990 – Dec. 6, 1992. The show won seven Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Animated Program twice and Outstanding Orginal Song.