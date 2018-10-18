Tim Allen Celebrates ‘Last Man Standing’ Return With Family Photo

Tim Allen shared a promotional Last Man Standing photo of the Baxter and Outdoor Man families together to get fans excited for the show’s fourth episode.

“Tomorrow night!” Allen wrote, adding the hashtags “Friday and “Last Man Standing.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The included photo was previously released before the new season kicked off, and includes the show’s two new stars, Molly McCook and Jet Jergunsmeyer.

The next episode of Last Man Standing is the Halloween-themed “Bride of Prankenstein,” in which Mike Baxter (Allen) and Chuck Larabee (Jonathan Adams) find someone to prank while they set up a new security system at the store on Halloween. Meanwhile, Mandy (McCook), Kyle (Christoph Sanders), Kristin (Amanda Fuller) and Ryan (Jordan Masterson) have a seance. Jay Leno, who reprised his role as Joe in last week’s episode, will be back.

In last week’s episode, “Giving Mike The Business,” Mike took total control of Outdoor Man after Ed Alzate (Hector Elizondo) decided to retire. Mike was worried about a big corporation taking over the company, but Ed was ready to sell the company. However, Ed instead retired and gave Mike the keys to the business. Now, he will get to fulfill his dreams of expanding Outdoor Man.

Meanwhile, Mandy and Kyle came clean about starting their quest to parenthood. Kyle was excited about having a baby, but Mandy was not so enthusiastic. Kyle thought they could not have a baby because he got a vastectomy, but he really got an appendectomy. Vanessa (Nancy Travis) asked Mandy why they were not getting pregnant if they wanted a baby. Mandy said she was not sure about becoming a parent, and her mother believed Mandy had to come clean to Kyle. Mandy told Kyle she was not ready to have a baby, but Kyle remained convinced she was lying and would not believe her.

Last Man Standing has been a big hit for Fox so far, with 8 million total viewers tuning in for the season seven premiere late last month. Episode three pulled in 6.34 million viewers live and a 1.4 18-49 rating.

“I’m over the moon that people cared enough to watch it,” Allen told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “We got a second chance, and we’re eager to make everybody laugh. We really do this for the fans.”

Last Man Standing has helped Fox early on this season, alongside Thursday Night Football.

“We saw real opportunity on Friday night to improve what we had been doing, and that sort of coincided with our continuing interest in trying to find a way to bring Last Man Standing back, which we thought had been canceled while the show was still in its prime,” Gary Newman, co-chairman of Fox Television Group, told Variety. “We think the results were just pretty fantastic.”

New episodes of Last Man Standing air Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Photo credit: Richard Foreman/FOX