‘Tiger King’ Subject James Garretson Did New Interview on Jet Ski for TMZ ‘What Really Went Down?’ Special

Just like the Netflix series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, that introduced the world to this eccentric cast of characters, TMZ’s new special, TMZ Investigates: Tiger King — What Really Went Down? is painting another wild picture of those who were featured in the documentary. The special even featured an interview from James Garretson, the man who became an informant for the FBI as they investigated Joe Exotic. As one may have guessed, Garretson’s interview was conducted in a slightly unorthodox manner — while he was on a jet ski. Naturally, for fans of Tiger King, the moment was completely on brand.

Garretson appeared towards the end of the Netflix series’ documentary on Joe Exotic and a slew of others who have been involved in the world of big cat breeding. In Episode 7 of the series, he, quite literally, made a splash with his entrance. As viewers saw, Garretson entered the scene whilst riding on a jet ski. Naturally, in a throwback to that moment, he appeared on a jet ski once more whilst he was interviewed for TMZ’s special. Of course, fans couldn’t help but point out the wild connection on social media.

Fans particularly noted just how much they were actually unsurprised to see that Garretson once again pulled out the jet ski for a turn on TV. In fact, as many wrote on Twitter, the move just totally aligned with how fans already view the jet ski fan.

Not Surprised

James Garretson doing this TMZ interview from his jet ski is so perfectly on brand and the least ridiculous thing I’;ll see in the next hour.



You’ve sucked me back in, #TigerKingNetflix pic.twitter.com/o4YCKZdUu3 — Joe Tansey (@JTansey90) April 14, 2020

The moment may have been slightly out of the ordinary, but many fans noted that it was definitely on brand for Garretson.

A Social Distancing Move

James Garretson is practicing social distancing from his jet ski in the middle of the ocean 😂 #tigerking — Katie Demski (@katiefdemski) April 14, 2020

Fans were simply amused by the fact that Garretson once again appeared onscreen on a jet ski. It just goes to show you that he’s indeed committed to his brand, just as others have mentioned.

Hey, He Loves The Water

James Garretson just really loves to be out on the water and he’s going to make sure you know it. #TigerKing — Stanley Cup Maniac (@ThePastamaniac) April 14, 2020

As one fan pointed out, Garretson must really love being out on the water and he’s definitely making sure everyone knows this fact.

Of Course He Did

Of course James Garretson did his interview from a jet ski #tigerking pic.twitter.com/nuWiMEI8ys — Andrew Mccluskey (@Mccloosk) April 14, 2020

Count this fan as yet another who was unsurprised to see that Garretson pulled out his trusty jet ski.

It Feels Right

Since Garretson pulled out the jet ski just like he did on Tiger King, one fan felt as though it made TMZ’s speciall really feel complete.

Living For It

Fans were definitely on board with the jet ski-friendly move pulled by Garretson. As one fan even noted, it was their favorite part about the special.

It’s Only Fitting

Only fitting James Garretson’s interview is from… his jet ski 🤦🏼‍♀️ #TigerKingFox pic.twitter.com/wFGhlEjQo0 — Kelly Rule (@KellyRuleTV) April 14, 2020

As Fox 29 Philadelphia reporter Kelly Rule wrote on Twitter, it was “only fitting” that Garretson conducted his interview on a jet ski. She even included a gif of his legendary Tiger King moment to showcase just how far he’s come.