Thursday’s TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Repeat Helps CBS Dominate

Despite only airing repeats, CBS dominated Thursday night TV ratings.

Ending the night with an average audience of 6.89 million people and an average key demo rating of 1.2, CBS took home the coveted No. 1 spot by a landslide thank to repeat episodes of The Big Band Theory and Young Sheldon, two of the network’s best performing shows of the fall season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kicking off the 8 o’clock hour, a repeat episode of The Big Bang Theory grabbed 8.61 million viewers and a 1.4 rating. Following that stellar performance was a repeat episode of Young Sheldon, with a 1.4 and 8.54 million viewers.

Elsewhere on TV, not much was going on.

NBC aired a new episode of Great News at 9:30, pulling in a 0.4 rating and 1.7 million viewers. The other timeslots for the network were filled with repeats, earning NBC an average of 2.28 million viewers and an average rating of 0.4

Fox managed to beat those averages, though, premiering Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story in the 8 o’clock time slot. The newbie nabbed 1.5 million viewers and a 0.5.

Overall, CBS dominated the night, coming in at No. 1. ABC took second place, averaging 3.6 million viewers and a 0.7. Fox, NBC, and The CW followed.