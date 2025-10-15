Throwback Yogi Bear Movie Airing on Free TV for Halloween

Spookier than the average bear! Yogi Bear returns to TV in an out-of-this-world adventure ahead of Halloween as part of MeTV Toons as part of Spooktacular Sundays.

Yogi and the Invasion of the Space Bears, a 1988 made-for-television film starring Yogi and his pal Boo-Boo, is set to air at 5 p.m. ET on Oct. 26 on MeTV Toons as part of its special Halloween lineup of classic cartoons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Yogi and the Invasion of the Space Bears follows Yogi and Boo-Boo on an extraterrestrial journey as the bears are kidnapped by spacemen and cloned. When those clone bears invade Jellystone Park, can Yogi and Boo-Boo reclaim their home on Earth?

Play video

MeTV Toons’ Spooktacular Sundays kick off at 3 p.m. ET, and the event will run through Oct. 26, ahead of Halloween. Keep reading for the full lineup.

Oct. 5

3 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers: “When Shaggy inherits his uncle’s mansion, he encounters ghostly tenants and asks the Boo Brothers for help.”

5 p.m. ET – The Funky Phantom, “The Headless Horseman Rides Again”: “When the Looney Duney gets a flat tire in Sleepy Hollow, the gang must walk to town while avoiding the Headless Horseman.”

5:30 p.m. ET – The Funky Phantom, “The Haunt in Inn”: “That gang takes a trip to go surfing, but the only place they can find rooms to rent is at Widow Wilson’s Inn.A place that some say is haunted.”

6 p.m. ET – Goober and the Ghost Chasers, “The Haunted Wax Museum”: With a day off between concerts, the Partridge kids decide to visit the wax museum, a great hangout for ghosts.

6:30 p.m. ET – Goober and the Ghost Chasers, “Is Sherlock Holmes?”: “Goober and the gang are sent by the magazine to London to solve what seems to be the ghostly disappearance of valuable art and antique items.”

7 p.m. ET – Monster in My Pocket: The Big Scream: “A batch of monsters are shrunken to pocket size and must fight the bad monsters.”

7:30 p.m. ET – Beetlejuice, “Ghost to Ghost” – “When Delia’s seance summons Lydia’s favorite film star, Lydia’s thrilled and Beetlejuice is jealous. But the actor has a nasty plot to evict the Deetzes.”

Oct. 12

3 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School: “Scooby-Doo, Shaggy and Scrappy-Doo get tangled up in a monstrous mystery at an all-girls finishing school.”

5 p.m. ET – The Flintstones Meet Rockula and Frankenstone: “The Flintstones and the Rubbles win a trip to Count Rockula’s spooky castle. But when Count Rockula is awakened by his creation, he takes back his home and attempts to make Wilma his new bride.”

6 p.m. ET – The Flintstone Comedy Show featuring The Frankenstones “Birthday Boy” – “Pebbles is banned from Freaky’s birthday party, but she disguises herself as a witch and sneaks in.”

6:30 p.m. ET – The Flintstone Comedy Show featuring The Frankenstones, “Out of their League”: “Fred and Frank become coaches of rival baseball teams, leading to a showdown at the playoffs.”

7 p.m. ET – The Addams Family, “Left in the Lurch”: “The Addams Family heads to Nashville in search of dinosaur bones, but end up at a rock festival because Lurch has joined a band.”

7:30 p.m. ET – The Addams Family, “Ghost Town”: “Local spooks scare everyone away from the Old Prospector’s land, but struggle to scare the Addams Family.”

Oct. 19

3 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo! and the Reluctant Werewolf: “When Shaggy is turned into a werewolf, he must win the annual Monster Rally to turn back into a human.”

5 p.m. ET – Fangface: Episodes “Westward Ho to the UFO”, “The Goofy Gargoyle Goof-Up”, and “Where’s the Wolf that’s the Werewolf” will play back-to-back.

6:30 p.m. ET – The Halloween Tree: “Written and narrated by Ray Bradbury, this classic Halloween cartoon follows a group of friends as they take a shortcut through the woods and end up on a spooky adventure.”

Oct. 26

3 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo! Sunday Special, Hosted by House of Svengoolie: The Sven Squad stops by MeTV Toons for a special featuring “super-frightening” episodes of Scooby-Doo!

5 p.m. ET – Yogi and the Invasion of the Space Bears – “Yogi and Boo-Boo go on an out-of-this-world adventure when they are kidnapped and cloned by spacemen.”

7 p.m. ET – Casper’s Halloween Special: “Casper has to save Halloween from being ruined by Hairy Scary the Ghost, Winifred the Witch, and Screech the Ghost.”

7:30 p.m. ET – Bunnicula the Vampire Rabbit: “After a series of strange events, Harold the dog and Chester the cat wonder if the new family bunny is actually a vampire.”

8 p.m. ET – Halloween Cartoon All-Stars: “A special spooky edition of Cartoon All-Stars featuring Halloween cartoons from Betty Boop, Popeye, Casper, Woody Woodpecker, Bugs Bunny, and more!”