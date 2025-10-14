Forgotten Cartoon Network Classic Returns to TV for Halloween

Take a ghoulish walk down memory lane with MeTV Toons this Halloween season, as their Spooktacular Sundays event brings back a forgotten Emmy Award-winning Cartoon Network classic.

The Halloween Tree, a 1993 Halloween cartoon written and narrated by Ray Bradbury, will air on Sunday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m. ET as part of the MeTV Toons’ haunting lineup of classic cartoons.

The animated film, based on Bradbury’s 1972 fantasy novel of the same name, tells the story of a group of children who learn about the origins and influences of Halloween while one of their friends is spirited away by mysterious forces while trick-or-treating. Leonard Nimoy also stars in the television movie as the children’s guide, Mr. Moundshroud.

The Halloween Tree won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in an Animated Program in 1994, and the film was also nominated for Outstanding Animated Program.

MeTV Toons’ Spooktacular Sundays start at 3 p.m. ET, and the special event runs through Oct. 26, ahead of Halloween. Keep scrolling for the full lineup.

Oct. 5

3 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers: “When Shaggy inherits his uncle’s mansion, he encounters ghostly tenants and asks the Boo Brothers for help.”

5 p.m. ET – The Funky Phantom, “The Headless Horseman Rides Again”: “When the Looney Duney gets a flat tire in Sleepy Hollow, the gang must walk to town while avoiding the Headless Horseman.”

5:30 p.m. ET – The Funky Phantom, “The Haunt in Inn”: “That gang takes a trip to go surfing, but the only place they can find rooms to rent is at Widow Wilson’s Inn.A place that some say is haunted.”

6 p.m. ET – Goober and the Ghost Chasers, “The Haunted Wax Museum”: With a day off between concerts, the Partridge kids decide to visit the wax museum, a great hangout for ghosts.

6:30 p.m. ET – Goober and the Ghost Chasers, “Is Sherlock Holmes?”: “Goober and the gang are sent by the magazine to London to solve what seems to be the ghostly disappearance of valuable art and antique items.”

7 p.m. ET – Monster in My Pocket: The Big Scream: “A batch of monsters are shrunken to pocket size and must fight the bad monsters.”

7:30 p.m. ET – Beetlejuice, “Ghost to Ghost” – “When Delia’s seance summons Lydia’s favorite film star, Lydia’s thrilled and Beetlejuice is jealous. But the actor has a nasty plot to evict the Deetzes.”

Oct. 12

3 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School: “Scooby-Doo, Shaggy and Scrappy-Doo get tangled up in a monstrous mystery at an all-girls finishing school.”

5 p.m. ET – The Flintstones Meet Rockula and Frankenstone: “The Flintstones and the Rubbles win a trip to Count Rockula’s spooky castle. But when Count Rockula is awakened by his creation, he takes back his home and attempts to make Wilma his new bride.”

6 p.m. ET – The Flintstone Comedy Show featuring The Frankenstones “Birthday Boy” – “Pebbles is banned from Freaky’s birthday party, but she disguises herself as a witch and sneaks in.”

6:30 p.m. ET – The Flintstone Comedy Show featuring The Frankenstones, “Out of their League”: “Fred and Frank become coaches of rival baseball teams, leading to a showdown at the playoffs.”

7 p.m. ET – The Addams Family, “Left in the Lurch”: “The Addams Family heads to Nashville in search of dinosaur bones, but end up at a rock festival because Lurch has joined a band.”

7:30 p.m. ET – The Addams Family, “Ghost Town”: “Local spooks scare everyone away from the Old Prospector’s land, but struggle to scare the Addams Family.”

Oct. 19

3 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo! and the Reluctant Werewolf: “When Shaggy is turned into a werewolf, he must win the annual Monster Rally to turn back into a human.”

5 p.m. ET – Fangface: Episodes “Westward Ho to the UFO”, “The Goofy Gargoyle Goof-Up”, and “Where’s the Wolf that’s the Werewolf” will play back-to-back.

6:30 p.m. ET – The Halloween Tree: “Written and narrated by Ray Bradbury, this classic Halloween cartoon follows a group of friends as they take a shortcut through the woods and end up on a spooky adventure.”

Oct. 26

3 p.m. ET – Scooby-Doo! Sunday Special, Hosted by House of Svengoolie: The Sven Squad stops by MeTV Toons for a special featuring “super-frightening” episodes of Scooby-Doo!

5 p.m. ET – Yogi and the Invasion of the Space Bears – “Yogi and Boo-Boo go on an out-of-this-world adventure when they are kidnapped and cloned by spacemen.”

7 p.m. ET – Casper’s Halloween Special: “Casper has to save Halloween from being ruined by Hairy Scary the Ghost, Winifred the Witch, and Screech the Ghost.”

7:30 p.m. ET – Bunnicula the Vampire Rabbit: “After a series of strange events, Harold the dog and Chester the cat wonder if the new family bunny is actually a vampire.”

8 p.m. ET – Halloween Cartoon All-Stars: “A special spooky edition of Cartoon All-Stars featuring Halloween cartoons from Betty Boop, Popeye, Casper, Woody Woodpecker, Bugs Bunny, and more!”