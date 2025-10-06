This Week’s ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Had 2 Different Endings, Depending on Where You Watched

Law & Order: SVU viewers got two different endings to Thursday’s episode, depending on where they watched it.

The second episode of Season 27 of the NBC crime procedural featured two separate endings on NBC and Peacock, neither of which shared footage or similar plot points.

Both versions of the episode start to wind down with Det. Jake Griffin (Corey Cott) vowing to Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) that he would “never go behind [her] back.”

It’s there that the versions diverge, as the Peacock episode then shows Griffin knocking on the window of an SUV. “Hey, John,” he tells the driver, who responds, “Hey, kid.” Griffin tells the driver that it’s “good to see” him, at which point, the driver advises that Chief Kathryn Tynan (Noma Dumezweni) is “inside waiting for” him. Looks like Griffin’s promise not to go behind Benson’s back didn’t mean very much.

NBC’s version of the episode doesn’t include the final scene of Griffin going to meet with Tynan, but instead features Det. Terry Bruno (Kevin Kane) entering Benson’s office to tell her, “Captain, I just got an urgent message from Sgt. Bell: Detective Stabler’s in the hospital.” (See both endings here.)

TVLine reports that NBC aired the ending with Stabler’s hospitalization in order to connect Season 27, Episode 2 of Law & Order: SVU with Season 5, Episode 2 of Law & Order: Organized Crime, which aired immediately after SVU on the network after originally being released on Peacock last spring.

NBC is re-airing Season 5 of Organized Crime on the network this fall, despite its original premiere on the streaming platform, and Episode 2 notably features a Benson crossover as she visits her former partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) in the hospital.

The NBC ending, therefore, made it possible for viewers tuning in on Thursday to watch Benson learn that Stabler was hospitalized at the end of SVU before she went to visit him at the beginning of Organized Crime. The timeline switch-up comes in spite of the fact that the conclusion to Organized Crime‘s fifth season already premiered on Peacock in June.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and is available to stream on Peacock next day.