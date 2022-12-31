This Is Why Late 'General Hospital' Star Sonya Eddy's Twitter Account Is Still Posting

Sonya Eddy's Twitter account continues to show life for the departed General Hospital actress. According to TMZ, Eddy's Twitter account is dropping cryptic horoscope tweets daily and fans can't stop replying in confusion.

The reason for the posts isn't because Eddy is trying to send a message from beyond the grave. It also isn't due to any hacking of the late actress after news broke about her death. TMZ reports that the cause for the tweets is an app addition called Twittascope, which posts your daily horoscope to your Twitter feed. So all of the cryptic and eerie posts related to those with the Gemini sign aren't part of a diabolical plot, it's just another example of a digital afterlife.

I wonder how long these posts will continue now that the world has lost Sonya. It makes me so sad 💔 wishing that she didn’t leave. Rest In Peace beautiful Sonya. 🙏🏻 — Millie Martin (@milmartin) December 29, 2022

Worse yet, the company behind the app extension is saying there is nothing they can do on their end to bring the tweets to a halt. As TMZ notes, someone would have to log into Eddy's account manually, uncheck permissions for Twittascope, and then save the account. None of this even touches on any 2-factor authorization, password protection, or other things Eddy has in place at the time of her death.

The longtime soap opera and television actress was revealed to have died on Dec. 19 after being rushed to the hospital due to a serious infection. According to the New York Post, her cause of death was an infection related to a recent "non-emergency surgery." That seemed to go without any hitches, with Eddy being released on Dec. 19.

Once she started to feel sick again, Eddy went back to the hospital where doctors discovered the infection had spread and was unable to be contained. A few days after this revelation, Eddy was placed on life support and passed away that night.

Actress Octavia Spencer first revealed her passing on social media, calling Eddy a "creative angel" who will be missed by friends and fans. General Hospital also released an official statement on the loss of Eddy, thanking her for her years on the show. "General Hospital is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character ... the tough but compassionate, head nurse, Epiphany Johnson ... and immediately became a fan favorite and beloved member of our GH family when she joined the show in 2006," the statement reads.