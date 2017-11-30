‘That ’70s Show’ Fans Are Loving Debra Jo Rupp on ‘This Is Us’

Actress Debra Jo Rupp has appeared on This Is Us several times this season and fans of her role on That ’70s Show are loving it.

Rupp played Kitty Foreman, the bubbly mom with a bit of an alcohol problem, on the beloved FOX sitcom for eight seasons. In her This Is Us role, she plays a social worker named Linda who oversees the case of Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) Pearson’s foster daughter.

Linda is a serious character who doesn’t crack a smile, nevertheless a joke. She often has to deliver heartbreaking or infuriating news to the Pearsons, which is completely different that the demeanor many know her for on That ’70s Show.

These drastically different roles have thrown fans of both shows for a loop, and many viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“Randall and Beth are sitting here getting pissed at the social worker, but I’m here waiting for Kitty to break out some booze,” one fan wrote.

Another wrote, “The wife, Kitty, from That ’70s Show is on This Is Us. [I] can’t see her so serious, [though].”

