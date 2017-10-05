New ‘This Is Us’ Photos Tease Jack’s Death, Introduce Sylvester Stallone

NBC has just released the first photos from next week’s This Is Us, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most talked-about episodes of the series.

The upcoming episode, titled “Deja Vu,” will be diving a into quite a few storylines that fans have been excited about. As you look through the photos, you can tell that this is going to be a very Jack-heavy episode.

The first thing you’ll notice is the addition of legendary actor Sylvester Stallone. The Rocky star will be playing himself in the episode, having been cast in Ron Howard’s new movie alongside Kevin. The photos also reveal that That ’70s Show star Debra Jo Rupp will also be making an appearance.

Now, about Jack’s death. As you’ll see in the gallery, plenty of the photos focus on Jack’s relationship with his kids when they’re teenagers, as well as when they’re children. There’s also this ominous photo of Kate staring at Jack’s urn, which makes sense considering she blames herself for her father’s death. Could the episode reveal why Kate feels that way?

Finally, the photos tease some tension in Randall and Beth’s household. In the promo for the episode, which you can watch here, the couple receives their first foster child and things don’t seem to be going well.

“Deja Vu” will air Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.