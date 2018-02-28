Sterling K. Brown Embraced His Inner Stripper While Filming ‘This Is Us’ in Las Vegas

If you never thought you’d see the worlds of This Is Us and Magic Mike collide, you were wrong — because that’s exactly what happened during Tuesday’s Vegas episode, which saw Toby and Kate celebrate their bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Thank you @magicmikelive for your hospitality, and killin’ it with the moves all day long! #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/TJTb6cLzby — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) February 28, 2018

Fans who have fallen for Sterling K. Brown (Randall) throughout the course of the show were gifted with a semi-shirtless, stripper-themed photo of the actor after the episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brown shared a photo of himself, Chrissy Metz (Kate) and Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth) posing with the cast of the Las Vegas Magic Mike show after the episode aired on Tuesday night.

“Thank you @magicmikelive for your hospitality, and killin’ it with the moves all day long!” Brown captioned the behind-the-scenes photo, adding the hashtag #ThisIsUs.

In the pic, Brown’s shirt was unbuttoned to reveal just a bit of his chiseled chest, leaving fans drooling for more.

Do you have another picture from this where you’re front and center? pic.twitter.com/Vqoi4Q0dn6 — 😉 (@theAGparadise) February 28, 2018

“Do you have another picture from this where you’re front and center?” one person asked.

Wait, Randall’s shirt is unbuttoned. Where are the deleted scenes. #ThisIsUs — Sam Moore (@saymooresam) February 28, 2018

“Wait, Randall’s shirt is unbuttoned. Where are the deleted scenes,” someone else joked.

I can definitely see in this photo why Beth married Randall for his…heart. ❤️ 😋 — Julie Mullen (@juliemmullen) February 28, 2018

“I can definitely see in this photo why Beth married Randall for his…heart,” another quipped.

Randall fits in nicely. 💪 — ♥ Milli ♫ (@ColourMeNKOTB) February 28, 2018

“Randall fits in nicely,” another person added with a bicep emoji.

Looks like you have another career choice you could go with. #ThisIsUs — 🏞Laurie Kransky🦋 (@LaurieKransky) February 28, 2018

“Looks like you have another career choice you could go with,” someone else said.

But the episode wasn’t all fun, games and Magic Mike for Randall. He and Beth had a massive fight when he interrupted the bachelorette party to express some of his worries about Deja, their foster daughter.

Beth then explodes on Randall in the middle of the strip show. She blasts him for not being able to let her have a weekend of fun and expresses her irritation that he thinks losing Deja was not hard on her.

Kate then tries to step in, but she ultimately makes things worse.

Twitter was intensely emotional at the fight, being as the show has never shown them so heated.

“Randall and Beth ruining this weekend is not fun to watch,” one fan wrote. “They’re supposed to be the ones who’ve got it all together.”

Another viewer added, “This fight between Randall and Beth hurts my heart so much.”

Luckily the couple ends up at a calmer place by the end of the episode after they do some venting with Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan).

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, with past episodes currently streaming on Hulu.