‘This Is Us’: Deja Returns with Heartbreaking Request

This Is Us wasted no time revealing the reason for Deja’s surprise return to the series, but it wasn’t the return fans expected.

Near the beginning of Tuesday’s all-new episode Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) open their front door to find young Deja (Lyric Ross) return, but although many theorized Deja’s return would be permanent, the little girl was only there to ask her former foster parents for help.

“My mom doesn’t know I’m here,” Deja said. “We’re past due on our gas. We haven’t had heat in a couple of weeks. We need $89.34. I didn’t know where else to go.”

Super dad Randall Pearson immediately offered to start sending a monthly deposit to Deja’s mother, but she told him her mom would never accept a handout.

“It needs to be cash so I can tell her that I saved up my allowance from when I was here,” Deja said. “We need the heat back on before Ms. Linda does the next visit.”

Randall gives Deja the cash and tells her he’ll give her a ride but won’t come up so her mom doesn’t know.

“You gotta promise me something Deja,” Randall said. “If something like this ever happens again or if you need anything, you call us. You don’t wait for the heat come off, you call us.” Ensuring for at least one moment of crying during the NBC drama’s “lighter” episode.

Despite the impending bachelor and bachelorette celebrations in Las Vegas for Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kate (Chrissy Metz), Randall had his mind filled with worry for Deja.

Fans on Twitter were quick to express their disappointment, as well as noting how a small amount of money can mean so much sadness for a family.

Aww Deja is worried and she ran to Randall and Beth. Awwwww ❤️ @SterlingKBrown @skelechiwatson #ThisIsUs — This Is Us…Now (@ThisIsUs__Now) February 28, 2018

Awwww Deja came back!!!! #ThisIsUs — Yana H (@MsYanaH) February 28, 2018

So that’s why Déjà is back. #ThisIsUs — LadySolitaire 🌷💜🦋 (@LadySolitaire83) February 28, 2018

Deja is going through too much to be a child #ThisIsUs — Jasmine (@IAmJKVick) February 28, 2018

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.