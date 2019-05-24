‘This Is Us’ Star Milo Ventimiglia Says He Knows the ‘Amazing’ Way Show Ends

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia said he knows how the show ends, and he is fairly confident it will not divide viewers.

When Extra asked the Emmy nominee, 41, if he approved how the Pearson family adventure will end, he eagerly said, “Oh yeah,” calling the ending “amazing.” Then again teased that “by the time we get there it is going to morph into something that we could not dream or imagine it could become.”

Ventimiglia also praised the team behind This Is Us, adding, “It’s a lovely machine of artists and I’m grateful.” He was also happy to see NBC pick up the show for three more years.

“I’m constantly encouraged by the fans’ response… they want more, NBC thankfully said three more years,” Ventimiglia said.

NBC surprisingly picked up This Is Us for three more seasons, an unprecedented move for one of the major networks. Creator Dan Fogelman has long said the show was only at its midway point with the Season 3 finale, and got what he wanted.

“In speaking purely about the characters’ stories, I think we’re in the middle of their stories,” Fogelman told Entertainment Weekly after the Season 3 finale aired. “If you were in a movie theater, you’d be at the one-hour mark.”

“We aren’t just throwing things on TV to throw them on TV,” co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker also told EW. “Whenever we make a decision, we know we have a plan in place… [W]e have a plan here, like a complicated, long novel. We know where it’s headed, and we hope to be doing it as long as people want us to do it.”

Fogelman later told EW that This Is Us Season 4 will feature “restarts for everybody… and midpoints.”

“I think it’s going to be very ambitious and sprawling in terms of how it plays with time,” Fogelman explained. “Many of our characters are in the middle of their stories, and that’s a point where characters are opening up to new things and new things are starting. That becomes a very exciting period for almost all of the characters, and for some of them, maybe a very scary period in terms of how fraught their storylines are.”

This Is Us is still a ratings juggernaut for NBC, so giving Fogleman the greenlight to finish the Pearson story as he sees fit was a no-brainer. The show was the highest-rated network primetime drama of the 2018-2019 TV season. Season 3 averaged a 3.8 18-49 rating and 13.8 million total viewers with DVR playback included. Only CBS’ NCIS has a bigger total audience.

The show’s first two seasons were nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series Emmy. Sterling K. Brown has won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for playing Randall Pearson.

This Is Us will be back on NBC in the fall.

