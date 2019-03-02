‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz to Appear on ‘Superstore’

A member of the Big Three is getting into the corporate world on Superstore.

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz will be making an appearance in an upcoming episode of the NBC comedy series in the role of Luanne, an “all-business” human resources rep who comes to Cloud 9 to investigate a series of embarrassing social media posts.

The actress is set to make her Superstore debut in May, as first reported by TVLine. The news comes as the show prepares to return to the air following a long winter hiatus.

The first half of the show’s fourth season saw Jonah (Ben Feldman) and Amy (America Ferrera) officially become a couple, as well as the brith of Amy’s son and Glenn and Jerusha’s daughter.

The series will return with new episodes March 4, with the premiere, titled “Cloud 9 Academy), finding Amy and Cheyenne attempt to to advance their careers, as Dina and Garrett are forced to babysit for Glenn.

Metz could also be headed toward some rough times on This Is Us, as the preview for an upcoming episode shows pregnant Kate Pearson being taken to the hospital in a gurney.

With four episodes left until the April 2 finale, “The Graduates” will find Kevin keep a secret from Zoe — likely related to his relapse — while Randall learns something unexpected about Deja. In the past timeline, the Big Three graduate from school soon after Jack’s death.

Kate’s upcoming hospital scare could be related to the “unconventional” situation” Metz previously teased regarding Kate and Toby’s pregnancy.

“Toby and Kate are going to have a bit of an unconventional parenting situation,” she told Entertainment Weekly in November. “Not unconventional in that people aren’t doing it, but not what I think either of them ever had in mind.”

“It’s going to be challenging for me as an actress, which I’m excited about — scared but excited,” she added. “It’s something I don’t think we’ve ever seen, at least not on network television.”

This Is Us executive producer Elizabeth Berger also teased the upcoming twist.

“We’re going to see very specific struggles that these two have to face, and it’s not necessarily something that we’ve seen up close before,” she said. “But nothing about Kate and Toby’s journey thus far has been pretty conventional, and it’s going to continue to be something that they have to navigate very carefully. We’re excited to share their journey. It’s a really specific one that we’ve been plotting out very carefully.”

Superstore returns Thursday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.