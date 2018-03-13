‘This Is Us’ Fans Confused by Photo of Kate in Wedding Audience

This Is Us fans are scratching their heads after the show’s latest tease for tonight’s finale.

The hit NBC drama will be concluding its second season Tuesday with a special occasion, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) wedding. The festivities will bring optimism to an otherwise darker season of the series, which featured Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death.

Fans of the series were left confused, however, after the official Twitter account for the series posted a photo from the episode showing Kate sitting in the audience at her own wedding.

“Here comes the bride…” The tweet reads showing Kate sitting next to her brother Kevin (Justin Hartley), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and the rest of the family.

The tweet left questions in fans’ minds, who were confused as to why the bride would be sitting in the audience of her own wedding, without a white dress.

“Who is the Bride? The Bride is sitting? Oh… It’s their mom marrying that guy… Again?” One user responded, theorizing viewers might get a glimpse at Rebecca Pearson’s (Mandy Moore) second wedding.

“Here’s a crazy thought: I’ve seen a picture of an old Jack. What if this is an different timeline where Jack didn’t die and he and Rebecca are renewing their vows?” Another user theorized.

The series has been teasing an appearance by an older-looking Jack Pearson ahead of Tuesday’s finale, but producer Isaac Aptaker said the show is not playing any tricks on fans.

“We’re not playing any games, but I will say that seeing him was one of the most visceral punches that I think we ever had. It’s so powerful and poignant and haunting and tragic all at once,” Aptaker said.

Aptaker said the goal of the finale, as far past the writers were concerned was to create an episode that has a sense of “hope and joy and optimism” after season that was “so marked by grief and tragedy and mourning.”

Ventimiglia said fans would find out almost immediately why Jack makes an appearance in the finale.

“You will know why I am in aged Jack makeup,” Ventimiglia told Entertainment Tonight at SXSW in Austin, Texas. “I don’t want to tease anything other than you’ve seen the photos. Just be excited and enjoy.”

This Is Us will air its second season finale Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.