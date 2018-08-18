‘This Is Us’ Season 3 Will Show Jack and Rebecca’s First Date

This Is Us will start its third season with Jack and Rebecca’s awkward first date, proving there is still plenty of scenes from Pearson family history left to show.

During a panel in Los Angeles Monday for Emmy voters, creator Dan Fogelman showed off a scene from the season three premiere, showing Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) taking Rebecca (Mandy Moore) home after their first date, reports USA Today. Things did not go well at a carnival and the rain on the way home did not help.

After they get out of the car, Rebecca is about to say goodnight when Jack stops her. He only had $9 for their date.

“If I bought the umbrella, I wouldn’t have enough to play any of the games. … You don’t bring a girl to a carnival and not let her play any games,” Jack tells Rebecca.

Rebecca said the awkward date was outweighed by “the way you look at me. Wow!” And the rest is history, as we all know. The two married and became parents to The Big Three, Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

Also during the panel, Fogelman confirmed that Michael Angarano (I’m Dying Up Here, Will & Grace) will play Jack’s brother, Nicky. We already know that Nicky died during the Vietnam War.

“I don’t like talking about the war or my brother. It makes me sad. It makes me angry. But I like talking to you, a lot,” Jack told Rebecca during their first date.

Vietnam will play an important part in season three. In the past, we can expect scenes following Jack during his service. In the present, Kevin goes to Vietnam to learn more about his father’s past. In the season two finale, we saw Kevin on a plane with Zoe, Beth’s (Susan Kelechi-Watson) cousin, on their way to Vietnam. Fogelman brought on novelist and veteran Tim O’Brien (The Things They Carry) to co-write Jack’s Vietnam scenes.

The new season will also delve into Randall and Beth’s first meeting. Kate’s husband Toby (Chris Sullivan) will also get his own episode, appropriately titled “Toby,” and Fogelman will explore Toby’s battle with depression.

This Is Us season three will not just boost profits for Kleenex though. There are going to be some happy scenes, with Kate and Toby enjoying their lives as newlyweds.

“Toby and Kate have been looking for this love all their lives, so it’s sort of like they’re living a honeymoon in a lot of ways,” Metz said Monday. “They’re really truly happy, but there’s just a lot of things they’re contending with as individuals, and how that affects the marriage and the dynamic of the relationship.”

This Is Us season three starts on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Season two was nominated for five Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Photo credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC