‘This Is Us’ Season 3 Will Explore Beth and Toby’s Pasts

This Is Us will return for its third season on NBC this fall, and fans can’t wait to find out what they can expect from the beloved drama upon its return.

At the Television Critics Association summer press tour, co-showrunner Elizabeth Berger provided a bit of a hint, explaining that the show will dive into the backstories of Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson).

“We’re going to be going into [Toby’s] backstory,” Berger said, via TV Line. “We’re going to be going into Beth’s backstory for the first time, which we’re really excited about.”

Along with Toby’s time pre-Kate, the show will also look at his present-day status as a newlywed, which Berger said won’t always be blissful due to Toby’s depression.

Berger shared that viewers will learn about the circumstances surrounding Toby’s depression “within the first half of the season.”

“We’re going to be seeing Toby go through various challenges,” she said, adding that things between Toby and Kate will also go through ups and downs as well.

“Obviously, we showed last season their journey to have a family,” Berger noted. “That’s a journey that we’re going to be continuing this year, and there’s going to be the stresses of your first year of marriage.”

Berger and co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker also spoke about the upcoming season in general, deeming it “hopeful” as well as “a season about true new beginnings for everybody.”

While the show may be delving into Beth’s backstory, some fans were worried after the Season 2 finale that Beth’s future may be looking grim.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kelechi Watson assured fans that as far as she knew, the show won’t be killing off Beth any time soon.

“Articles kept coming out and I thought, ‘Oh, we have no intention of killing Beth, as far as I know.’ So I was with Dan [Fogelman] and I said, ‘Dan — wasn’t that funny, they think we’re killing Beth. Right, Dan? That’s so funny?’” she recalled.

The actress said Fogelman responded, “No, we’re not going to. Sue, it’s hilarious.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s hilarious.’”

Kelechi Watson also dished that Fogelman knows how the series will end, and he trusts the cast to keep important secrets when it comes to the show’s plot.

“He knows [the ending]. And to an extent, we know,” she shared. “They’re generous about letting us know — they trust us that we keep those secrets.”

This Is Us returns on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC