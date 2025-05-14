‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff Hit With Big Delay

Fans of Game of Thrones will have to wait a bit longer to watch the adventures of Dunk and Egg.

HBO revealed today during its Upfront conference that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the second Game of Thrones spinoff series, will now premiere in early 2026.

The new spinoff series was originally set to premiere sometime this summer/fall on the premium channel. The delay means that there will be no Thrones on television this year, as fellow spinoff House of the Dragon just started filming its third season in March.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a much smaller production than House of the Dragon, consisting of just six episodes based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas.

HBO’s intent for the series is to give fans more stories from the GoT universe in between the multi-year wait for seasons of House of the Dragon; given the new delay, the gap between the two will now be a lot smaller.

The series takes place 90 years before Game of Thrones, and centers around the mercenary Dunk, who declares himself Ser Duncan the Tall and will become Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, and his squire Egg, who is eventually named King of Westeros as Aegon Targaryen the Fifth.

The first season will adapt book one of the series, known as The Hedge Knight. Later seasons will adapt the other two novellas, The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight.

Similar to Game of Thrones and unlike House of the Dragon, the book series for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is not completed. Here’s hoping that the showrunners of this series learned their lesson from the first GoT series.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will premiere in winter 2026 on HBO.