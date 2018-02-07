‘This Is Us’ Returning Feb. 27 Due to Winter Olympics

This Is Us will not air for three weeks due to the Winter Olympics.

During a promo that aired in the middle of Tuesday night’s episode, lead actress Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson on the show, revealed that a new episode will air on Feb. 27.

This break was expected, but it was the first official reveal of a hiatus to fans.

The preview that aired at the end of Tuesday’s episode teased a look at Toby’s bachelor party, Deja’s return to the Pearson household and flashbacks to Jack’s time in Vietnam.

Despite the expected break, This Is Us fans on Twitter were not ready to go without the show for so long. Fans were getting extra hooked on the show after getting two episodes in one week: Sunday’s Super Bowl episode and Tuesday’s family-car-themed follow-up.

“This Is Us is really going on break for three weeks right after they gave us two wild-ass episodes in the span of three days? Rude,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “Didn’t think I could handle two This Is Us episodes this week, but now I’m not sure I can handle going three weeks without.”

When there’s not a break, This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

