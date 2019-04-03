‘This Is Us’: Randall and Beth Struggle After Fight in Season 3 Finale Photos

It is officially This Is Us Season 3 finale day and we are not ready.

Last week’s devastating Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelevhi Watson) origin episode left fans fearing the worst, and as series producers have promised a big final hour for the third season we are expecting water works, drama and answers to some of our biggest questions.

Take a look at some of the haunting photos from Tuesday night’s Season 3 finale of This Is Us.

Lost in Thought

“R & B” gave fans a touching look back into the the history of Randall and Beth’s relationship, and showed how many times Beth would bow to her significant others’ dreams and wishes in order to maintain the relationship afloat.

Refusing to do it in the present, the fan-favorite couple’s big fight came to crashing halt after Beth brought up her husband’s anxiety disorder, leading him to leave the house.

How do Beth and Randall move past their big fight? Could we see an end to their love story in the finale, given what we think we know from the future storyline?

Out of Speeches?

Before walking away, Randall told Beth that he had run out of big speeches to try and save their marriage. The declaration left This Is Us fans heartbroken and wondering how they could ever recover.

Knowing Randall is not one to give up, we hope this photo showing a determined look on his face means that he will be fighting for Beth once again. Can they solve their differences?

Helping Out

The finale’s description teases that Zoe (Melanie Liburd) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) will be stepping up to take care of Randall and Beth’s kids as they work on their problems.

Zoe and Kevin have their own issues to work out, with their recent ultimatum about kids and Kevin’s relapse to consider, but they will likely have their hands full with family drama. Could we get a glimpse of them in the future timeline before the hours is over?

Children Notice

While much of the second half of the season has focused on Beth and Randall’s issues surfacing, the show has not spent much time on how their kids are feeling.

Deja (Lyric Ross), Tess (Eris Baker) and Annie (Faithe Herman) are seen in this photo paying attention to something off the screen. Could they be picking up on their parents’ tension?

What Comes Next

Regardless of how the aftermath of Beth and Randall’s fight turns out, we know the Season 3 finale will be an important one.

This Is Us producers have already announced the series will likely end with Season 6, meaning we are reaching the midpoint of the series. The finale is also set to revisit the future and give information on how the family is doing, and why they are all coming together.

Baby Jack

While last week’s episode put Randall and Beth on center stage, the finale will revisit Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) as they continue to look after their baby son Jack.

Will his fate be left open ended until the fall, or will we see the baby leave the hospital before the finale is over?

Her

The Season 3 finale episode is titled “Her,” which could be referring to the earlier reveal that the Pearsons are reuniting in the future to see Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

The circumstances that are joining the family together are still being kept under wraps, though it appears we will be seeing Rebecca in the past, present and future this episode. Could her future storyline be a tragic one?

The This Is Us Season 3 finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.