‘This Is Us’ Heads to Vegas for Kate’s Wild Bachelorette Party

This Is Us will be headed to Las Vegas after the Winter Olympics break.

The beloved NBC drama promised it would steer away from the timeline of Jack’s death and will be doing so by taking viewers and most of the cast the city of sin during the episode airing Feb. 27.

During the episode, first reported by E! News, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) celebrate their bachelor and bachelorette parties separately, with Kevin (Justin Hartley), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and many of their friends joining in on the fun.

In photos released from the upcoming episodes, titled “Vegas, Baby” fans get a sneak peek of the fun, including a hilarious photo of Watson’s Beth enjoying a fun limo ride down the Vegas Strip.

Toby and his friends will also be having fun during the visit, as fans can see him and his friends walking around a casino.

Meanwhile, in the past, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) celebrate their anniversary, an occasion that will surely bring touching moments that will make viewers cry all over again.

This Is Us only has three episodes left for its second season and a lot of territory to cover, from Kate and Toby’s wedding to Kevin’s path to recovery following his rehab stint. Randall will also be dealing with the return of foster child Deja to their lives.

Also, as revealed by a trailer for the upcoming final episodes of the season, the show will be exploring Jack’s time in Vietnam.

Despite Jack meeting his maker during the series’ Post-Super Bowl episode, the promo narrates that “Jack’s story has just begun,” and shows two soldiers on board of a carrier plane, both holding guns.

The camera pans to one of the soldiers, which turns out to be Jack himself.

In season two, it was revealed Jack’s brother Nicky, served in Vietnam with him and was presumably killed in the war. Following the Super Bowl episode, Ventimiglia said that while his character would not be moving forward in the show’s timeline, his past would continue to be explored on the show, including his relationship with his brother.

This Is Us returns with all new episodes Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.