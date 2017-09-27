‘This Is Us’ Dropped Major Foreshadowing About Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancies

Just when we thought Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy news was shocking enough, This Is Us offered a dramatic twist.

During the show’s second season premiere, Kevin (Justin Hartley) made a reference to the Kardashian family that has fans freaking out.

“The Kardashians aren’t going anywhere. They’re like gremlins,” Kevin told his girlfriend, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) after she voiced her disappointment for not visiting Los Angeles and missing out on the opportunity to meet a Kardashian. “By next week, there’ll be, like, a bazillion more of ’em.”

Earlier today, news broke that Kardashian was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, just a few days after reports surfaced that Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott’s child.

In addition to the two recent pregnancy reports, in June sources told E! News that Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West were looking to hire a surrogate who is now reportedly pregnant and due in January.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC. Fans can watch the season 14 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!