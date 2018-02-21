NBC Still Not Airing ‘This Is Us’ Tuesday Night Due to Winter Olympics Coverage

NBC will once again not air This Is Us on Tuesday night due to the network’s ongoing coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The network will instead air a primetime block of snowboarding, bobsledding, alpine skiing and figure skating from the festivities in Pyeongchang, South Korea. There will be not be a new episode or a rerun of a previous This Is Us installment.

This marks the second week This Is Us fans have gone without a new episode. There were also no This Is Us airings on on Feb. 13, either.

The hiatus was announced during Feb. 6’s episode, entitled “The Car.” During a promo that aired in the middle of the episode, lead actress Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson on the show, revealed a new episode will not air until Feb. 27.

This break was expected, but it was the first official reveal of a hiatus to fans.

Despite the expected break, This Is Us fans on Twitter were not ready to go without the show for so long. Fans were getting extra hooked on the show after getting two episodes in one week: the post Super Bowl episode on Feb. 4 and Feb. 6’s family-car-themed follow-up.

Some took to Twitter to express their disappointment that a new episode was not airing on Tuesday night. Some were bummed out, but others decided to make the best of the situation.

“I got so excited when I realized it was Tuesday and This Is Us returns tonight,” one fan wrote. “But then I remembered I still have to wait another week.”

Fan Kara Anderson added, “This Is Us isn’t on again tonight… What will I do with my life!?!!”

The preview that aired at the end of the previous episode teased a look at Toby’s bachelor party, Deja’s return to the Pearson household and flashbacks to Jack’s time in Vietnam.

When there’s not a break, This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Ron Batzdorff