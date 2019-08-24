‘This Is Us’: New Season 4 Premiere Photos Preview What Comes Next

It’s almost time for the start of a new chapter of This Is Us. The mysterious NBC family drama released the first photos of the upcoming Season 4 premiere, showing young Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca Pearson) in a seemingly important dinner occasion, as well as the first look at Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) getting used to their new roles as parents to their little baby boy.

The show has previously teased Season 4 as a “restart” for the Pearson family, and promising many surprises that will take the show in exciting new directions. With the show moving past its “midpoint,” fans cannot wait to see what the future of the NBC series will be.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Take a look at the new photos from the This Is Us Season 4 premiere, titled “Strangers” and coming this fall on NBC.

Young Jack

Jack Pearson is alive and well in the past timeline, as the show seems to continue exploring the beginning of the Vietnam vets relationship with his big love, Rebecca Pearson.

Given the concerned look on his face it seems Jack might be nervous as he gets ready to meet Rebecca’s strict parents for dinner for the first time. How terrible can it really be, right?

Cruising to the Finish

Many of the actors have spoke publicly about knowing how the series will wrap up, likely at the end of its already ordered sixth season. This year, however, creator Dan Fogelman said they are pulling the rug on everything we know about the family.

“It’s a really ambitious season,” he said earlier this summer. “We’re in the middle of these characters’ journeys and that’s a really exciting place to be. I can’t tell [you] much about the storyline, but I think the first episode… people will be talking about it. It’s different and unusual.”

Mystery Unfolds

Season 3 ended with a shocking flash forward revealing the Pearson family gathering seemingly to say goodbye to an ailing Rebecca. While there are still many questions about that scene, it seems the series will take time to address the future storyline.

For now, let’s just enjoy flawless Emmy nominee Mandy Moore’s stunning looks in this still.

Dinner Party

Fans know Rebecca and Jack are estranged from her parents, but did the bad blood start forming from the first night?

Given the looks on the fan-favorite couple’s faces it appears that there will be drama when they meet for the first time. Who else will be popping popcorn before the premiere episode airs?

Moving Forward

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) is stepping into an exciting new chapter as he and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) reconciled and agreed to move to Philadelphia for his new job in public office.

This photo of Randall smiling makes us think the family might be getting a little break from the drama, which we need since we still haven’t recovered from their big fight last season.

Birthday Celebration

The season premiere will also see The Big Three’s birthday once again, with this photo of Randall celebrating with his wife and daughters together pulling at our heartstrings.

How is the family handling Tess (Eris Baker) coming out last season? How is everyone doing after the move? We cannot wait to find out.

Adjusting to Change

Starting fresh in a new city after a move can be difficult, but given the smile on Deja’s (Lyric Ross) face in this photo we might be seeing the happy times first.

Brown previously teased the upcoming season, telling TVLine: “Being a councilman, Randall goes out of his way to make a connection to the community. He’s really excited to be a neighbor and to be a good councilman and to form relationships with the people he’s supposed to be representing.”

“There may be things that happen in the future where there could be some potential hiccups,” he added, “but we start off in a good place.”

Settling in

Kate and Toby finished last season having welcomed their baby, Jack, into the world earlier than expected and spending some time in the NICU. The new family is now home and learning to go with the ropes of early parenting.

Will Kate and Toby thrive as new parents? Will Toby’s history of mental illness be an obstacle to their happiness? We can’t wait to find out.

Expect the Unexpected

Sullivan previously teased the upcoming season to PEOPLE, saying fans will not believe where the show goes next.

“The places where this season goes, I think they’ve said it all… it is completely unexpected,” Sullivan said.

“Wherever you think we are going, we are going in a completely different direction,” he added. “The way the stories are unfolding is pretty amazing. Our writers and Dan Fogelman have done a pretty amazing job over four seasons keeping people surprised.”

This Is Us returns for Season 4 Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.