‘This Is Us’ Fans Lose Their Minds During Jack’s Funeral

If you thought Jack’s death was hard to watch, the funeral turned out to be much worse.

During Tuesday’s all new episode, the first since fans found out Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died from a heart attack from smoke inhalation, viewers had a front row seat to one of the saddest funerals in television history.

The funeral saw the return of Rebecca’s mom, Miguel and other friends and family. Randall gave an emotional speech, saying he wishes to one day find love like the one his dad had for his mother. The real emotions come later, when Rebecca and The Big Three honor their dad by dropping some of his ashes at his favorite tree.

Heartbroken, fans took to Twitter to express their grief at the beloved Pearson family patriarch’s passing.

She’s gonna put the ashes under the tree, isn’t she?? #ThisIsUs — ᴸ³ˣᵖʳᵉˢˢⁱᵒⁿˢ… (@Purpose_Filled) February 7, 2018

Welp I’ll never be okay again 😩😭 #thisisus — Brittany Winland (@brittybend) February 7, 2018

I hope one day I can find love like my father had for my mother and she had for him… Oh you did Randall, in the best way #ThisIsUs — purplegaiter (@purplegaiter) February 7, 2018

I’m an emotional wreck rn #ThisIsUs — S. Ivy (@samanthaivyyyy) February 7, 2018

This episode is breaking my heart just as much, if not a little more, than the last one!! So many tears!!!!! I just have one question for the @ThisIsUsWriters ‘who hurt you?’

The scripts are so well written, I feel the pain in every word. @NBCThisisUs #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/pLR5VPfPyW — Catherine Goad (@ImpossibleGrl11) February 7, 2018

The episode, titled “Across The Border,” also saw various flashbacks depicting the Pearson family dynamics through the memory-filled history of their Grand Wagoneer. The episode also saw the return of fan-favorite Dr. K (Gerald McRaney), who stopped by Jack’s funeral to give Rebecca some encouraging words after the service.

Ahead of the episode, Mandy Moore said the follow-up to the post-Super Bowl episode was even more heart-breaking.

“I think that it’s more gut-wrenching than [the Super Bowl episode] because people knew what to expect,” Moore said to Entertainment Weekly. “They were like, ‘All right — this is it.’ You’re bracing for impact. You know that this is the episode where you get all the answers that you’ve been asking since the show started. [With ‘Across the Border’], in typical This Is Us fashion, they’ve found a way to meld really beautiful stories from the past to highlight what an incredible example of a man and a father and a husband that Jack was in every sense. They highlight every one of his most winning attributes and couple that with us going through the steps of burying him — of saying goodbye to him.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.