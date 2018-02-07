Twitter Praises Dr. K’s Return to ‘This Is Us’

Jack Pearson wasn’t the only character fans were happy to see back on This Is Us.

Despite Jack’s funeral bringing tears to everyone with a pulse who tuned in to the episode, titled “Across The Border,” fans were especially glad to see the return of Dr. Nathan Katowski (Gerald McRaney) or, as fans know him, Dr. K.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dr. K was the doctor who delivered Jack and Rebecca’s triplets (Kevin, Kate and stillborn baby Kyle) during the series premiere. He is the one who comforted Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) after Kyle’s death and inspired him to adopt Randall, who had been dropped off at the hospital that same day.

Dr. K returned to give his condolences to Rebecca (Mandy Moore) during the reception after his funeral. In the emotional scene, Rebecca opens up to the doctor, telling him how scared she is to carry on being a mother to Kate, Kevin and Randall without Jack, saying how fearless he was compared to her.

In usual Dr. K fashion, he confesses that the Jack who would show up to his office unannounced to ask for advice was, like most first-time fathers, filled with fears.

He revisited the lemon metaphor he made to Jack after Kyle’s death, when he said you take the bitter lemons life gives you and you use them to make something resembling lemonade.

He praised Rebecca for having the strength to adopt Randall, hours after she had one lost one of her children.

“You’re as tough as they come, Rebecca Pearson,” he said.

“You just didn’t make something resembling lemonade, dear. You made one of the sweetest damn pitchers of lemonade I ever saw,” he added.

The two then shared a quiet moment together outside the reception hall.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see the doctor return to the fan favorite NBC drama, but also noted that every time he shows up, they know to have the tissues ready to wipe down the tears.

Everyone needs a Dr. K in their life #thisisus — jilly bean (@sillyjillyy_) February 7, 2018

The appearance of Dr. K sent me to another level 😪😪 💔 #ThisIsUs @NBCThisisUs — Jaime (@jmuch0123) February 7, 2018

Man I thought I was going to be good until you guys brought Dr. K. back into the picture, and that’s when I lost it. And to know Jack story has just begun scares me a little #ThisIsUs @MiloVentimiglia ❤❤ — Heather Anderson (@MJ_LMPGirl) February 7, 2018

Oh dear lord. If that talk with Dr K didn’t hit me hella hard. I miss my grandpas (and my son’s grandpa) and I’d do anything to have them back for a moment on a bench 😭😭😭 #ThisIsUs #DrK #BringingTheWisdom — Christina (@chrissyd718) February 7, 2018

Honestly, Dr. K just made this episode of #thisisus so much more emotional for me. — Haley Escamilla (@HaleyEsc) February 7, 2018

Does anyone else want a Dr. K spinoff as much as I do? #thisisus — Selena 🍩☕️🐞🐱🦆👓 (@rchamberlain87) February 7, 2018

This Is Us will return February 27, after the Winter Olympics. The show regularly airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.