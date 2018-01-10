‘This Is Us’: Was Miguel in Love With Rebecca Before Jack’s Death?

Next week’s episode of This Is Us will address a question viewers have had on their minds since season one.

During the trailer for the next episode, Kevin (Justin Hartley) finally asked Miguel (John Huertas) a question that audiences have wondered about from the start: Was he in love with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) while Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) was alive?

In flashbacks, Miguel has been portrayed as Jack’s supportive best friend and coworker, occasionally interacting cordially with Rebecca. Which is why it was shocking to viewers when it was revealed that, in the present, Rebecca is married to Miguel.

Many wonder how their relationship went from friendly to romantic after Jack’s death.

So, was Miguel pining for Rebecca before Jack’s tragic death?

Viewers will have to tune in next week to see how Miguel responds to Kevin’s question.

Watch the full trailer for next Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us.