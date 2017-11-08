‘This Is Us’: [SPOILER] Break Up

This Is Us‘ latest relationship-heavy episode put the nail in the coffin for one of the show’s couples.

Throughout the episode we see Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) struggling with his current life situation. He’s addicted to pills, and learning about his sister Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) pregnancy sends him spiraling about his future.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He decides that he will fly to New York City and prove his dedication to Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), and he even buys three engagement rings to propose.

Up Next: Lost Alum to Guest Star on This Is Us

However, he arrives and has a nightmare about what married life with Sophie will be like. He’s miserable and addicted to pills, all while Sophie struggles to get him to be a fatherly figure.

He wakes from this nightmare and realizes he’s in no place to be with Sophie.

He goes to Sophie’s home to end things. He tells her he’s an “empty shell” with “nothing to give” her, while she points out that he’s just in a depressive spiral.

More: Watch: This Is Us Star Connects With Late Grandmother on ‘Long Island Medium’

“Trust me when I tell you, I’m saving you from 40 years of disappointment with me,” Kevin says. “When I dream of our future together, Sophie, it’s a nightmare for me.”

This “nightmare” remark visibly upsets Sophie. She begins to tear up and closes the door in Kevin’s face.

The last we see of Kevin, he’s walking down the Sophie’s front steps, defeated and depressed.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Maarten de Boer