‘This Is Us’: Toby’s Surprising Reaction to Kate’s Pregnancy

Last week, fans of This Is Us were sent into a frenzy when it was revealed that Kate was pregnant. The doctor assured her that everything was going well, but it was evident that she hadn’t told her fiancé, Toby, about the good news.

Now, everyone knows that Toby is a bit unpredictable, so it was unclear how he’d handle the news. When Kate finally told him about the pregnancy in tonight’s episode, he seemed to be completely terrified. However, it was actually quite the opposite.

“Well that is the greatest thing I have ever heard in my whole life,” Toby exclaimed. “I’m not happy, I’m ecstatic!”

While Toby was bouncing with excitement, Kate wasn’t handling it so well. Since she struggles with her weight, and 37 years old, the Pearson daughter is worried that the pregnancy won’t go well. She told Toby to calm down.

“Please keep whatever hopes and dreams you have about being a dad to yourself,” Kate said.

She’s afraid that her conditions will cause trauma to the baby while it’s growing, and that they’ll be let down.

As the season goes on, we’ll likely get to see how the pregnancy plays out, and whether or not Toby finally gets to be the father he’s always dreamed of becoming.

