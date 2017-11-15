‘This Is Us’ Fans React to That Heartbreaking Twist

This Is Us fans got a helping of unwelcome news when it was revealed that Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) suffered a miscarriage.

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) revealed news to Kevin (Justin Hartley) after an episode entirely dedicated to Kevin’s life.

This shocking twist was a surprise to the characters, as well as to fans. Kate’s pregnancy was said to be totally normal, and her and fiancé Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan) has been elated at the news for several weeks.

The reveal was one of the final moments in the episode, so fans were left wondering about the circumstances surrounding the miscarriage.

Fans took to Twitter to react with sadness to the gut-wrenching revelation.

See some of the reactions below.

Wow @NBCThisisUs way to punch us right in the gut at the end of the episode!! #ThisIsUs #NeedMoreTIssuesAgain — Ashley Keihn (@Ashley_Dawn08) November 15, 2017

Me and hubs both said “AHHH” at the same time #ThisisUs — Casey (@all2him1) November 15, 2017

I can’t handle this is us right now I’m too emotional — Christina (@christinatxst) November 15, 2017

My soul is wrecked. Goodnight #ThisIsUs — D. Southern (@DSouthernwrites) November 15, 2017

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo Credit: Getty / NBC