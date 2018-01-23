‘This Is Us’ Fans React to Jack’s Death Tease

This Is Us hits fans with a tease of Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death on Tuesday night, and it’s taking its toll on fans.

The ended on a shot of a smoke detecter without a battery. Jack and his wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) forgot to buy new batteries for it, leaving the family vulnerable to a close call when it came to a house fire.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Well, flashbacks have shown us that flames consume the family’s home, presumably killing Jack in the process.

This setup for Jack’s passing tore fans up. After a mostly encouraging episode, the last second gut punch sent a shockwave through the viewership.

Fans took to Twitter to share their initial reactions to the smoke detector shot, which were filled with all-caps and crying emojis.

SHE FORGOT BATTERIES FOR THE FIRE DETECTOR CRAAAAP #Thisisus — brit🌷 (@itsbritx) January 17, 2018

Nooooo the batteries 😭😭😭😭 #ThisIsUs — Lauren H (@Rexay) January 17, 2018

After the gut reactions, people were still shaken by the reveal and what it meant for the series.

Jack’s death is coming soon, and that moment is going to be one of the series’ roughest moments.

The flashback is catching up to the flashback in the beginning of the season #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/CIERKDyE4e — dory (@hstyIesI) January 17, 2018

The NBC drama is slated to show Jack’s death during the remaining episodes of season 2. Producers and stars have promised that will happen, so fans need to start bracing for the heartbreaking moment now.

“We promised answers in season 2, and we have eight episodes left and it’s all coming in short order,” creator Dan Fogelman told Deadline during the midseason break. “It will really be a heartbreaking surprise.”

Sterling K. Brown, who plays the adult version of Jack’s son Randall Pearson, also confirmed the reveal timing by telling E! News, “Before this season is over we will see how Jack Pearson dies. I won’t say too much more about it, but there’s only eight episodes, so it will happen soon.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo by NBC / Ron Batzdorff