‘This Is Us’ Drops Another Hint About Jack’s Death

This Is Us is continuing to unravel the mystery surrounding Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death.

On Tuesday night’s episode, entitled “The 20’s,” the Pearson children flash back to their lives into their 20s. Specifically, the trio is reunited as Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Watson) welcome their daughter Tess into the world.

Kate (Chrissy Metz) is unsure about the current state of her life and surroundings, and Kevin (Justin Hartley) is struggling to find acting gigs. The twins reunite and crack open some wine and start pitying themselves.

Kevin then confronts Kate about the rut she’s currently in and hints towards the night their father Jack died.

“Where are you at? Are you still sitting in your car eating fast food staring at where the house used to be?” Kevin says. “He’s gone, okay? And he’s not coming back. Even if you sit in the exact same spot you were when he left, he’s not coming back.”

This alludes to the fire Jack died in, and indicates that Kate was sitting outside as her father went into their home and perished.

From that revelation, Kevin then tries to inspire Kate using their father’s memory.

“He wouldn’t want you to stay, not if there was nothing for you there,” he says. “You know what’d he want for you? Everything.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.