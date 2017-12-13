‘This Is Us’ Fans Are Not Happy About New Spring Premiere Date

When Mandy Moore tweeted that new episodes of This Is Us wouldn’t start until Jan. 9, fans were surprised and disappointed. The beloved NBC series was supposed to start a week earlier, but the actress’ tweet said otherwise.

On Tuesday, Moore, who plays matriarch Rebecca Pearson on the series, tweeted an image of the Pearson family with the date. “Returning Tuesday, January 9th at 9/8 c,” the image read.

This was surprising news, since NBC previously said the show would return on Jan. 2.

This disappointing news left fans saddened.

“WHY!!!! I hate wait until #ThisIsUs will come back to return on Tuesday January 9th instead of Tuesday January 2nd,” one person wrote. The fan included a GIF of Anne Hathaway saying, “It isn’t fair.”

WHY!!!! I hate wait until #ThisIsUs will come back to return on Tuesday January 9th instead of Tuesday January 2nd 😭😩. pic.twitter.com/NqIudtTMhB — 94Days:JessicaMeetChad (@LanaCandice87) December 13, 2017

One fan thought the return of This Is Us would have made a great birthday present. Now that’s been taken away from her!

I was so excited for it to come back on the second since it’s my birthday 🙁 but it’s okay I can wait an extra week I guess — alissa (@wiIliamhill) December 13, 2017



Another fan thinks the wait is “just so wrong.”

This is just so wrong, making us wait — Theresa Musgraves (@tmmusgraves) December 13, 2017

The news made this fan cry, almost as much as the tear-jerking scenes in the show itself.

I THOUGHT IT WAS THE 2nd?! I DONT THINK I’LL MAKE IT pic.twitter.com/ER61J8yabx — Danielle Williams (@dmariew_) December 13, 2017

“Why the delay? January 2nd was a long enough wait. I don’t know if I can hold out any longer,” another wrote.

Why the delay? January 2nd was a long enough wait. I don’t know if I can hold out any longer — Rachael Emerick (@yanks_rae_80) December 13, 2017

The next episode of This Is Us is titled “The Fifth Wheel,” and it will pick up after Kevin (Justin Hartley) was arrested for DUI, with Randall’s daughter Tess in the back seat. We do know that later in season two, we will find out more about the night Jack died.