‘This Is Us’ Will Delve Into Jack’s Final Thanksgiving Tonight

This Is Us only has two episodes left before its winter break, with tonight’s delving into Jack’s final Thanksgiving.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the episode is titled “Six Thanksgivings,” and will see “the Pearsons have an unconventional Thanksgiving dinner. In the past, Jack, Rebecca and the big three spend Thanksgiving with Miguel.”

The Thanksgiving that we see is both the final holiday dinner that the kids all share with their parents before moving away, and Jack’s final altogether.

Miguel is Jack’s best friend who later becomes Rebecca’s husband. He is played by Jon Huertas, who told the outlet that there was a chance Miguel’s own kids may turn up in the episode.

“We’re going to meet a couple of new characters who we haven’t met before, but that maybe have been talked about,” he said. “We are going to meet [Miguel’s kids] at some point in the season.”

“We’re finding out how Miguel is affected by the death of Jack and how he also deals with being married to Rebecca [Mandy Moore] and dealing with Miguel’s own family,” Huertas added. “We’ve seen how he deals with the Pearson family. But we haven’t seen how he deals with his own family and how they feel about Rebecca and Miguel being married.”

The actor also opened up about how Miguel feels like he is a good dad, but still has issues to overcome.

“He wants to be a good dad, but you can’t always be. It’s got to be reciprocated,” Huertas explained. “You’ve seen parents whose kids don’t give them the same love and attention because of whatever happens between the divorcing parents. Sometimes divorce can get in the way of a great relationship.”

After “Six Thanksgivings,” the next episode of This Is Us will be “The Beginning Is the End Is the Beginning.” This episode will be the fall finale for the show, which will return sometime after the new year to complete its third season.

According to a description of the episode, “Kevin arrives at the Ville his father served in. Kate pursues a new opportunity. Randall debates Councilman Solomon Brown. In the past, Jack struggles to get through to his brother.”

Melanie Liburd — who plays Zoe, Beth’s cousin who becomes Kevin’s girlfriend — spoke to THR about when she, Justin Hartley and Milo Ventimiglia traveled to Vietnam to film for the episode.

“Our first AD, our director of photography, our director Ken Olin, who’s amazing, three cast members, and then we got a local group as well,” she said. “I love traveling. It was wonderful. We went to these vibrant markets where everyone’s making a living and cooking.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.