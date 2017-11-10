‘This Is Us’ Stars Tease ‘Darker Moments’ Ahead

This Is Us elicits “all the feels” from viewers, but the Pearson women reveal that tough times are ahead for the family.

“I think slightly darker, more turbulent times for the family are sort of waiting right around the corner,” Mandy Moore, who portrays matriarch Rebecca Pearson, told Entertainment Tonight. “And nothing necessarily that has to do with Jack [Pearson]’s passing.”

In the upcoming three episodes, Moore said viewers will follow along each Pearson sibling for a unique storytelling sequence.

“The first episode is about Kevin, the second is about Kate and the third is about Randall and they’re very much interconnected, especially their stories in the past,” she reveals. “They sort of [tell] the same story from different points of view.”

But Moore warned that the episodes may alter viewers’ opinions of former fan-favorite characters.

“It’s beautiful, but I encourage people to be patient because it’s …you’re going to see some of your favorite characters in a more unfavorable light,” she admitted.

“It’s for a reason and we’re going to work our way to redemption,” she added quickly.

Fans saw a glimpse of Kevin Pearson’s (Justin Hartley) troubled future in Tuesday night’s episode.

Plagued by the thought that everyone’s lives are progressing but his and bothered by repressed guilt from his father’s death, Kevin continues to spiral into an addiction to pain pills. He also dumped Sophie, his ex-wife-turned-girlfriend, out of fear of what their life together would look like.

Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) and wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) also face a difficult road ahead, Tuesday’s episode teased. The power couple is struggling to figure out what’s best for their foster daughter whose mother is in prison.

Meanwhile, things are going well for Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) and fiance Toby (Chris Sullivan), who recently found out they are expecting their first child — though out of wedlock. Toby surprised Kate with a romantic re-proposal in the last episode, so here’s to hoping things stay positive for at least one Pearson sibling.

Metz also teased unique twists ahead for the family, though.

“We’ve never ever gone down [this road],” Metz told ET of upcoming episodes. “I mean, literally, we’re calling it the trilogy. So, it’s sort of Kate, Kevin and Randall-centric. It’s so beautifully done and the performances are… I cant even explain it. I know I always say that, but there’s so much gonna be happening!”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 EST on NBC.