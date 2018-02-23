‘This Is Us’ Creator Teases Last Episodes of Season 2

This Is Us has put us through a roller coaster of emotions this season.

Between finding out the truth about Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death and seeing his heartbreaking funeral, viewers were almost glad about that three-week Winter Olympics hiatus for a chance to restock on Kleenex.

But, according to creator Dan Fogelman, the series will return Feb. 27 with big and lighter moments.

“We’re building towards a wedding, presumably,” Fogelman told Entertainment Weeky, talking about the upcoming nuptials between Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan). This will include their bachelor and bachelorette parties in Las Vegas.

In photos released from the upcoming episodes, titled “Vegas, Baby,” fans get a sneak peek of the fun, including a hilarious photo of Watson’s Beth enjoying a fun limo ride down the Vegas Strip.

“We have three episodes left in the season, and we wanted to show a bunch of things,” Fogelman said, before focusing on the episode airing Tuesday. “We wanted to live in a regular episode of the series and show you, ‘Here’s how the show could exist as it did before and be really fulfilling — hopefully also have some lightness and some fun.’ We feel like fans almost deserve a break, because it’s been really heavy.”

Fogelman describes the following hour as “one of our special episodes” that will shed a light on a character what “we really don’t know the well.” The episode will focus on Deja (Lyric Ross), who showed up on Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) doorstep at the end of “The Car.”

As for the season finale, which is set to air March 13, “Ultimately, we’re culminating at a big, moving family event,” says Fogelman, “which would presumably be Kate’s wedding.”

The episodes will also delve deeper into Jack’s past, including scenes of his time in Vietnam, as well as with his brother, who died in the war. Following the Super Bowl episode, Ventimiglia said that while his character would not be moving forward in the show’s timeline, his past would continue to be explored on the show, including his relationship with his brother.

This Is Us returns with all new episodes Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.